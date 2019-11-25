Northeastern State will try to rebound from its only loss of the season Tuesday afternoon when it faces Rockhurst in a 3:45 p.m. tipoff at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
The RiverHawks, who fell on the road to Tarleton State, 73-59, Saturday, are 5-1 under head coach Mark Downey.
Tuesday’s contest is one of four games at Municipal Auditorium in the MIAA Men’s Basketball Challenge.
Rockhurst enters at 2-2 with both of its wins coming against MIAA opponents Washburn and Emporia State. The Hawks defeated Emporia State, 109-100, in double overtime in their last outing on Nov. 22.
NSU, who has won eight of its last 10 non-conference games, is led by senior guard Caleb Smith’s 13.8 points per game. Kendrick Thompson, also a senior guard, averages 12.2 points.
The RiverHawks are limiting opponents to 32.7 percent shooting, which tops the nation. They are also holding opponents to a nation-low 53.5 points. NSU is shooting 46.4 percent overall and 38.1 percent on 3-pointers.
Rockhurst has four players averaging in double figures, led by Curtis Lewis, who is averaging 19.5 points and 5.8 rebounds. Quinton Curry (16 points), Nick Volz (14.8) and Chris Hamil (11.8) join Lewis.
In Saturday’s setback at Tarleton, the RiverHawks went ice cold over the final three minutes, making just one of their final 11 shot attempts after getting to within three points following a 9-0 run.
Brad Davis started the run with a jumper and followed with a 3-pointer to cut the Texans’ lead to 53-46, and Aaron Givens added a dunk and Caleb Smith knocked down a jumper to get NSU to within 53-50 with 7:46 remaining.
NSU’s lone basket over the final three minutes came on a jumper by Smith, who led Northeastern State with 20 points. Smith also had a pair of free throws in the closing 1:35.
The RiverHawks trailed by as many as 16 points, the largest deficit they’ve faced all season. They shot just 35.9 percent overall and went 6 of 32 from 3-point territory.
Givens joined Smith in double figures with 10 points, and the NSU bench was held to a season-low 15 points after averaging more than 35 through the first five games. Iain McLaughlin finished with eight points, and Troy Locke scored seven off the bench.
Javonte Hopkins finished with a game-high 23 points to carry the Texans, who also received 20 points and 10 rebounds from Josh Hawley.
NSU women to host Oklahoma Baptist: The RiverHawks will try to get back in the win column Tuesday when they take on Oklahoma Baptist in a 7 p.m. tipoff at the NSU Event Center.
It will be the fourth of eight consecutive home dates for NSU, who is 2-3 overall under head coach Fala Bullock.
The RiverHawks fell to Texas Woman’s 60-47 in their last outing on Nov. 20 after winning their previous two games against Bacone and Arkansas-Fort Smith.
Junior guards Cenia Hayes and Shae Sanchez have carried NSU on the offensive end through five games. Hayes leads the team with 17.6 points per game, and Sanchez follows at 14.4.
Oklahoma Baptist, 2-4 on the season, has dropped its last two games to Southeastern Oklahoma State (90-79) and Northwestern Oklahoma State (76-71).
