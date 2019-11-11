ALVA -- Northeastern State newcomer Shae Sanchez led her team with 10 points, but a cold shooting afternoon plagued Northeastern State in a 51-39 loss to UMary on Saturday afternoon in Alva.
The RiverHawks shot 30.9 percent (17-55) from the field, and for the second day in a row, they were limited at the free throw line with only two opportunities.
Cenia Hayes and Britney Ho were the RiverHawks' second-leading scorers with eight points. Sanchez led NSU with eight boards but trailed the Marauders on the glass 45-to-27.
After a low scoring first quarter that saw the contest tied at 9-9, UMary took advantage of a four-minute cold spell by the RiverHawks to score eight unanswered to take a 23-18 lead into the locker room.
NSU's offense opened the third quarter scoreless for the first 2:12 before Hayes drained a layup with the RiverHawks trailing 30-20. However, the gap remained around a ten-point deficit the rest of the way. In the final 3:36 left of the game, NSU went scoreless and was 1-for-10 from the field.
UMary shot 35.8-percent (19-53) from the field with Lexie Schneider leading her team with a double-double scoring 15 points and grabbing 17 rebounds.
Northeastern State falls to 0-2 to start the year with UMary improving to 2-3.
The RiverHawks are at home for the rest of the calendar year and open an eight-game stretch in the Event Center this Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. against Bacone.
Friday
Northeastern State had three players score in double-digit scoring, but fouls and free throws controlled the storyline in a 71-59 loss to the Lady Rangers in both team's season opener Friday night.
The RiverHawks were doubled-up 26-to-13 on fouls with the Lady Rangers scoring 24 points at the free-throw line. Cenia Hayes and Junior College transfer Shae Sanchez paced the RiverHawks with 14 points, and Zaria Collins added 10.
Hayes peppered the stat line against the Lady Rangers with four steals, four rebounds, along with two assists and two blocks.
From the field, NSU had the hotter hand shooting 41.8-percent on 23-for-55 shooting. At the arc, they were 10-for-21. Northwestern shot 34.4-percent (22-64) and frozen from downtown making three of their 17 attempts.
Northeastern State came out of the gates on a tear and took an 18-8 lead with 2:56 left in the first quarter thanks in part to Hayes, who had nine points. However, Northwestern finished the final minutes with eight unanswered points and trimmed down the NSU lead to a pair.
The RiverHawks led as many as six points in the second quarter, but their lead narrowed in the closing minutes. Northwestern finished the final 4:24 shooting 4-for-5 on the floor and on a 10-4 run to take a 32-30 advantage into the locker room.
Northwestern free-throws controlled the third quarter and with 11, and they would manage to take a 52-38 lead on the RiverHawks in the final two minutes. They finished the period up 56-43 on NSU.
The RiverHawks came within seven in the fourth quarter when Morgan Lee made a three-pointer to cut the lead to 61-54 with 6:07 remaining. After Collins made a jumper two minutes later, the RiverHawks were just five points back, but the Lady Rangers would go on a 6-0 run over the next three minutes to pull away.
On the glass, the RiverHawks were out-done 45-to-34 with Britney Ho leading the team with seven in her debut.
