NSU women fall to Missouri Southern in road opener

JOPLIN, Mo. — A poor shooting performance and a limited bench hampered Northeastern State Thursday evening in a 70-64 setback to Missouri Southern at Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
It’s the RiverHawks (2-2) second consecutive loss since starting the season with wins over Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western at the NSU Event Center.
“I thought our kids played hard,” NSU head coach Fala Bullock said. “We fought and battled, we just need to do a better job. [Missouri Southern] earned that win.”
NSU shot just 32.8 percent in its road opener, compared to the Lions’ 48.3 percent. The RiverHawks’ top two scorers — senior guards Cenia Hayes and Shae Sanchez — also fouled out in the fourth quarter in a contest where just nine players made the trip.
Missouri Southern, led by Turnbull’s game-high 27 points, pulled away in the fourth quarter thanks to a 19-6 run, a stretch where it connected on 9 of 10 shots and took a 60-54 lead.
“I think that fourth quarter, just some mistakes got away from us,” Bullock said. “We missed some around the basket and we just kind of let it get away from us.”
NSU led 52-47 with 1:26 left in the third quarter following a jumper by Sanchez. The RiverHawks’ last lead came at the 8:43 mark of the fourth quarter after a Hayes’ layup made it 54-53.
Missouri Southern, who moves to 2-3 on the season, then took control behind a 7-0 run on a 3-pointer and jumper from Turnbull and a jumper by Kaitlin Hunnicutt that put the Lions up 60-54 with 7:01 remaining.
Sanchez led NSU in scoring for a second straight game, finishing with 18 points. Sanchez also pulled down six rebounds and shot 7 of 18 overall.
“She gave us some life with her scrambling around,” Bullock said. “I thought she played hard the second half and she didn’t let some fouls bother her. Shae was great and brought and energy to the game that allowed us to feed off of her.”
Junior guard Maegan Lee finished with 11 points in her first outing of the season, and both Britney Ho and Hayes closed with 10 points.
“We just got Maegan back and I thought she was incredible today considering she’s been out and having to do her own conditioning here the last two weeks,” Bullock said. “She came in and brought some speed to the game.”
The Lions received a double-double from Madi Stokes, who posted a game-high 16 rebounds and added 10 points. Hunnicutt joined Stokes with 10 points. Missouri Southern was 4 for 9 from 3-point territory and NSU, 40-35.
The RiverHawks forced 24 turnovers and went 17 of 19 from the foul line. Hayes had three steals, and Lee went 6 for 6 from the line.
Northeastern State will visit Pittsburg State (1-3) on Saturday in a 1:30 p.m. tipoff.
