Maleeah Langstaff turned in her fourth double-double of the season, but the RiverHawks faded in the fourth quarter, falling 65-51 to Pittsburg State Saturday.
The senior led all players on the floor with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Zaria Collins was NSU's second player in double-figures with 14 points.
Behind a ten-point half from Langstaff, the RiverHawks rallied from an early 9-0 hole and out-scored the Gorillas by four in the second quarter. NSU closed the half on a run of six unanswered points to trail 32-27.
The RiverHawks continued to be on the heels of Pitt State in the third quarter and kept the game within a possession. Trailing by one in the final seconds of the third quarter, Langstaff picked up a driving layup to hand the RiverHawks a 45-44 lead into the game's last ten minutes.
However, it was NSU's only lead, and Gorillas opened the fourth on a 13-2 run to retake control of the game.
Northeastern State shot 33.3-percent (23-69) on the floor, with the Gorillas having a 43-39 rebounding edge. Pittsburg State improves to 7-2 (2-1 MIAA) with the win over the RiverHawks.
The RiverHawks (2-7, 0-3 MIAA) close out the year with a visit to Emporia State on Dec. 18 for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.
