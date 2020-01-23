Northeastern State picked up a much-needed win and broke a six-game game losing streak with a 67-47 win over Lincoln Thursday evening at the NSU Event Center.
Junior guard Cenia Hayes poured in a game-high 22 points and went a perfect 9 of 9 from the free throw line, and forward Cielo McClain recorded her second career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
The RiverHawks improve to 5-12 overall and 3-7 in the MIAA under head coach Fala Bullock.
“I thought we took care of business at home,” Bullock said. “Our second half was one of the best that we've had. We had contributions from a lot of different people tonight, and I think Cenia and Cielo hit some big-time shots. I thought our offense got in the flow in the second half and we got a little more determined to get stops and slow them up.”
NSU led from the very start and shot 43.4 percent overall from the floor while converting on 19 of 24 from the foul line. The RiverHawks limited the Blue Tigers to 36.5 percent shooting and forced 19 turnovers.
It was the first time since Jan. 6 against Fort Hays State that Hayes reached the 20-point mark. Hayes, averaging 14.6 points going into Thursday’s contest, shot 6 of 15 overall and had one of NSU’s two 3-pointers. She also pulled down five rebounds and had a pair of steals.
“Mainly, I just tried to focus on just getting to the rim because I got away from that these past few games,” Hayes said. “I just focused on getting to the rim and trying to get finishes, just the easy buckets, the layups the free throws.”
McClain led the RiverHawks with four first-half field goals and finished by shooting 8 of 12. The double-double was the first of the season for the sophomore.
“This win was a big one for us, we really needed it,” McClain said. “I felt as a team we were one goal, we wanted to attack them and to be the aggressors first.
“I feel like I'm the heart of the team. I just want to keep them going, play off my energy, keep them pushing and when we're down they look to me to keep pushing."
Northeastern State started the contest with a 12-2 run. Hayes scored the game’s first eight points and opened the scoring with a 3-pointer. She later scored from inside the paint and added three free throws. McClain had back-to-back baskets, and her layup at the 6:42 mark of the first quarter gave NSU a 10-point lead.
Lincoln, who falls to 3-14 overall and 0-8 in the conference, trimmed NSU’s lead to 26-22 at halftime, but McClain knocked down a jumper to begin a 9-2 run in the third quarter that gave the RiverHawks a 45-35 lead with 2:17 remaining. The Blue Tigers never got closer than 11 points over the final 10 minutes.
NSU junior guard Shae Sanchez joined Hayes and McClain in double figures with 12 points, and Britney Ho followed with six.
Lincoln was led by Kaloni Pryear’s 13 points. Vivian Chigbu and Kyessence Collins added 11 points apiece.
The RiverHawks will remain home on Saturday when they face conference leader Central Missouri (14-3, 8-0) at 1:30 p.m.
“As everyone knows we're on like a six-game losing streak so it was really great that we got this win tonight,” Hayes said. “It was a team effort and I'm really proud of my teammates. Cielo, that double-double she did really great tonight. Everybody chipped in and it was a great team win overall."
NSU men blast Lincoln: Kendrick Thompson scored a game-high 27 points, and the RiverHawks led from start to finish in a 90-71 win over Lincoln Thursday night at the NSU Event Center.
It’s the third consecutive win for Northeastern State, who moves to 13-6 overall and 6-4 in the MIAA. Lincoln slips to 7-10 overall and 4-4 in the conference.
“I was honestly worried about our energy, I didn't know how we could come out,” NSU head coach Mark Downey said. “This team's kind of been a bit up and down with that. We came out and were ready to play.
“Caleb came out and got us going with big shots early, and got our offense rolling, then Kendrick finished it in the second half. It was a great offensive effort for 40 minutes. I think that we haven't had an offensive effort like that in a conference game this year. I thought in the second half we kind of relaxed defensively, we knew they were gonna get out in transition, we knew that they would attack the basket and we let them do that too much but in a game like that when you get a lead, that's tough to guard. Big win for us, good win, a lot of people helped us.”
Thompson connected on eight of his 16 shot attempts and canned four of NSU’s 11 3-pointers. Caleb Smith also knocked down four treys and closed with 19 points, 17 of which came in the first half. Josh Ihek finished with 13 points and Troy Locke added 12.
NSU led by as many as 26 points after Thompson buried a 3-pointer to make it 79-53 with 10:35 remaining in the contest. The RiverHawks shot 47.6 percent overall on 30 field goals and went 19 of 28 from the foul line.
Lincoln received a team-high 12 points from Alafia Oluwasogo and 11 each from Cameron Potts and Joe Davis.
Northeastern State will host Central Missouri (7-10, 2-6) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
