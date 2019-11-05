There will be a lot of newness in 2019-20 for Northeastern State and head coach Fala Bullock.
The RiverHawks must replace three of their top four scorers from last year as seniors Bailee Eldred, Cailyn Long and Joi Bertrand have departed. The trio combined to average 31.6 points and combined for 81 starts.
There is a big piece returning in junior guard Cenia Hayes, who made a big jump as a sophomore and led the team in scoring.
“I think we’re going to have a combination of youthfulness and some experience,” said Bullock, who is entering her third year as head coach. “I think having Cenia back is going to be of importance, but we have some big shoes to fill with those seniors having taken up so much of our scoring power and really all the categories.”
Hayes, a Sequoyah High School product, averaged 13.3 points, led the team in 3-pointers made, shot 37.4 percent overall from the floor and was the only player to start in all 28 games. She also posted a team-high 72 assists, averaged 5.5 rebounds and led NSU in steals with 50.
Bullock feels Hayes can make another big jump this year.
“That’s Cenia’s challenge,” Bullock said. “Cenia did a really nice job after her freshman year getting in the gym all summer. Her body changed and improved, and I think her confidence changed and improved because of that. I think she had a sophomore year where she didn’t have pressure on her to go score. She had three other seniors that were taking a load off so she could get out and play. I think she had a spectacular sophomore campaign. That is the challenge. What are we getting next from Cenia? She brings the experience that we need on the court at all times. She’s a really good basketball player and she plays as hard as heck.”
Establishing an identity will be crucial for a team short on experience.
“That’s still a work in progress for us,” Bullock said. “Ideally we want to be solid on both ends. I think we have the depth this year to play hard defensively and pick up. I think we have the players that want to do it and the athleticism to help us do it. I’d like to see us hang our hat on good team defense.”
Two players expected to make immediate impacts as starters are junior college transfers Shae Sanchez and Satori Roberson.
“We need major contributions from our transfers, Shae and Satori,” Bullock said.
Sanchez, a guard, averaged 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists as a sophomore at College of Sequoias and earned Central Valley Conference first team honors both as a freshman and sophomore.
“Shae’s a great defender, she can really shoot the ball, she can put it on the floor,” Bullock said. “When she wants something done she’ll go get it, and I love that about her. I think she’s really going to help us. She and Cenia could ‘splash sister’ this thing to death if they want it to.”
Roberson, a 6-foot-3 forward, averaged 8.3 points and 8.9 rebounds as a sophomore at Grossmont College and was a Pacific Coast Athletic Conference-South second team selection.
“Satori is still raw but she’s every bit of 6-3,” Bullock said. “She can catch in transition and finish. She needs to be ready to take contact at this level. We’re going to need her to bring some inside presence and she needs to go get us 8-10 points a game.”
Sophomore forward Cielo McClain will also be expected to jump into a starting role after appearing in 24 games last season. McClain averaged 4.5 points and 2.3 rebounds.
“She really came off the bench, earned her minutes and really made an impact,” Bullock said. “She crashes the boards, rebounds and gets to the free throw line. She’s got really good speed and athleticism.”
There are other contributors back from last season in sophomore guards Maegan Lee and Morgan Lee, and senior guards Maddie Morrow and Atajma Criss-Felton.
“We had a lot of young ladies here last year that were a part of it,” Bullock said. “They didn’t necessarily have those big roles, but they did get some experience so I’m looking to them to increase their roles this season. They’ve been having a great preseason and some good practices, and it’s time for them to step up. They’ve played enough games that I think they can help us.”
Meagan Lee, expected to be a starter, averaged 4.2 points and started in eight games. Morgan Lee had 13 starts as a freshman and just over two points, Morrow averaged just under three points, and Criss-Felton averaged 2.1 points.
Tree Brooks is another that will provide valuable experience. Brooks, a senior point guard, missed all of last season due to an ACL injury.
“I think she does make a difference because she’s a true point guard and really sees the floor well,” Bullock said. “She’s coming off that ACL so I think when she starts getting game reps and her body gets up under her in the right way, I think she makes a big impact for us.”
Freshmen Britney Ho and Zaria Collins are others who could contribute.
“Those two play hard and I think they can surprise some people,” Bullock said. “They’re doing some good things as they’re learning how to play.”
The RiverHawks, who went 6-22 overall last season and 3-16 in MIAA play, open their season on Friday when they take on Northwestern Oklahoma in Alva. They will also face the University of Mary at noon on Saturday in Alva. NSU will then play its next eight games at the NSU Event Center.
“We’ve got eight home games in a row and we would really like to create that environment that’s been here in the past,” Bullock said. “We need to get people in the community back. We know winning helps, and we know we need to get some games under our belts and make people excited about what we’re doing, but these girls are really great ambassadors for the university and athletics program. I think people will love to watch them play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.