The Northeastern State women’s basketball program added its sixth signee Tuesday in guard Maleeah Langstaff.
Langstaff is a transfer from Winthrop where she averaged 5.4 points and 3.5 rebounds over three years.
She joins Coffeyville Community College transfer Kailyn Lee, and freshmen Ashton Hackler (Hartshorne), Jaylee Kindred (Warner), Courtney Lee (Central Sallisaw) and Bri Wietelman (Oklahoma Christian Academy).
“Maleeah is an outstanding late addition to our program,” NSU head coach Fala Suiaunoa said in an NSU press release. “She has played at the Division I level and gained lots of playing experience which we look forward to seeing in the immediate future. Her height and athleticism will make an impact on our guard play combined with her tenacious defensive mentality and speed. She’s a leader and excellent student which makes her a great fit for our program.”
Langstaff played in 82 games at Winthrop and she started in 69 of those. In her final season, she started in all 23 games and led the team in blocked shots with 21 and steals with 25. She scored a career-high 18 points against College of Charleston in 2020-21, and posted a double-double (16 points and 13 rebounds) against Longwood as a sophomore.
Langstaff, a product of Asheville Christian Academy in Swannanoa, North Carolina, had 25 starts and played in 30 games as a sophomore. She averaged 24.5 minutes, 6.6 points and 4.4 rebounds.
As a freshman, Langstaff started in 14 games and averaged 19.6 minutes per game.
The RiverHawks, who return Aubrey Brown, Kiarra Brooks, Maegan Lee, Morgan Lee, Jessica Barrow, Zaria Collins, Tess Talo Tomokino and Patrycja Pawlata, are coming off a 6-16 season under Suiaunoa.
