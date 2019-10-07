WARRENSBURG, Missouri – Northeastern State is all alone in first place after the first day of the Midwest Classic at the Mules National Golf Club with Nina Lee guiding NSU to the top as the medalist leader after shooting a one-under 69 in the first round.
The RiverHawks shot a season-low 295 and are second best in the field with 49 pars and 11 birdies. They lead Missouri Western by five strokes with Central Missouri and Central Okla. tied for third at 302. Southwestern Okla. is in fifth place, just one back of being tied for third.
This week's fall finale is a preview for this year's NCAA Central Region Championship with Central Missouri hosting on the same course in May.
Lee's 69 is a career-low after she hit nine pars on the par-70 course and holds a two-shot lead over her teammate Kaylee Petersen and two others.
Aitana Hernandez is tied for 20th after carding a 76, while Kelly Swanson is tied for 43rd with a score of 79. Karlei Hemler rounds out the RiverHawks contingent tied for 85th after shooting a 13-over 83.
The RiverHawks will compete in the final round on Tuesday morning.
