Northeastern State head women's basketball coach Fala Suiaunoa announced Friday the additions of incoming freshman Mika Scott (Pocola, Okla./Pocola HS), and transfers Alexis Dixon (Aurora, Colo. / Dodge City CC), Hayley Flores (Auburn, Wash. / Arkansas Monticello), and Taylor Flores (Auburn, Wash. / Arkansas Monticello).
Scott is a two-time All-State selection at Pocola in girl's basketball and averaged 16 points and six rebounds per game as a senior. She shot over 57 percent from the field and 37 percent from the three-point arc while helping guide her team to a Class 2A State Championship. Scott also played softball, where she won a Class 2A title in slow-pitch.
"Mika is the all-around student-athlete and person," said Suiaunoa. "She excels in the classroom as Valedictorian of her class as well as on the court and softball field, winning two state championships. Mika played for a great high school and AAU (Oklahoma Fusion) program that has prepared her for college. She has a very accurate ability to be efficient with her scoring while utilizing her versatility, length, and skill. "
Dixon will come to Tahlequah after playing her sophomore year at Dodge City Community College, where she played in 28 games and shot 44.9-percent from the field. She followed her head coach to Dodge City from Otero Junior College, where they went 19-4 overall winning the NJCAA Region IX Tournament and reaching the second round of the NJCAA National Tournament.
"We are excited to welcome Lexi to the program. Lexi comes from a family of athletes and grew up following her dad, who played professionally for 15 years. She has a great strong body that can bang around in the paint and has only scratched the surface on what she is capable of doing on the court. She has great athleticism and has a nose for rebounding the ball. "
The RiverHawks will have sisters Hayley and Taylor Flores transferring from Arkansas Monticello. Taylor, the older of the two, played two seasons at UAM and finished in the top ten in scoring in the Great American Conference (GAC) last year with 15.4 points per game, third in minutes played, and was sixth with 63 made three-pointers. She played her true freshman year at Cal State-San Marcos, where Flores played in ten contests for a squad that qualified for the NCAA West Regional.
"Taylor is an experienced sharpshooter with long-range skills. She led her team in scoring and has a knack for making plays. Taylor will bring maturity and experience to the lineup, and her work ethic and competitive edge will challenge our team day in and day out."
Hayley completed her freshman year at UAM and had seven double-figure games with a season-high 19 points at Arkansas Tech. Flores led her team in assists while playing in 25 contests and made 19 starts. Out of high school, she was ranked as one of the top point guards in Seattle-Tacoma by Prep Girls Hoops Washington.
"Hayley saw a great deal of playing time as a freshman, even starting for UAM most of last season, and like her sister, Taylor will bring the total package of academics and athletic ability to the program. She is a combo guard that can be physical and has a great IQ. "
