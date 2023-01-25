EMPORIA, Kan. -- Northeastern State had three players in double-figures Wednesday, but they could not recover from an early double-digit defect and fell 73-52 to Emporia State.
Ashton Hackler, Ashya Harris, and Jaylee Kindred paced the team with ten points. Courtney Lee had eight points and a team-best seven rebounds.
The RiverHawks stepped ahead early on ESU, leading 7-4 by the seven-minute mark in the first stanza. However, they would go scoreless for nearly the next three while Emporia State opened a run of 11 unanswered points.
Northeastern State played catch-up the rest of the way but managed to keep the ESU deficit to 39-32 at the intermission. NSU's shooting continued to cool in the second half, where they were 28.5 percent from the field. The Lady Hornets would see their advantage expand to as many as 24 in the fourth quarter.
Tre'Zure Jobe and Faith Paramore led the Lady Hornets with 22 points as they snapped an eight-game skid to move to 10-10 (5-9 MIAA).
The RiverHawks had 20 turnovers, more than doubling ESU's total; they would outscore NSU 29-to-8 on miscues.
Wednesday's setback drops NSU to 5-13 (2-12 MIAA); they head next to Topeka Saturday, where they will face Washburn at 1 p.m.
