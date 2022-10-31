Northeastern State Women's Basketball will play its first NCAA Division I exhibition game since 2018, where they will travel to play at Oklahoma State on the evening of Nov. 1.
Game information
Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Gallagher-Iba Arena - Stillwater, Oklahoma.
There will be no video broadcast for the matchup; Oklahoma State will have an audio feed at https://okstate.com/watch/?Live=4313&type=Live.
Opening tip
• Northeastern State went 7-21 last season and finished MIAA play with a 5-17 overall mark.
• Oklahoma State was 9-20 one year ago and was 3-15 in the Big 12.
• The RiverHawks have zero seniors on their roster with seven returners.
• 2019 was the last time the Cowgirls faced a program in the MIAA; they opened the year with an exhibition with Emporia State.
• Northeastern State was voted to finish in 12th place in the MIAA preseason coaches poll.
• Oklahoma State was picked to finish in ninth place in the Big 12.
History with the Cowgirls
• Northeastern State will face Oklahoma State for the fourth time in exhibition play.
• The pair played three times officially in the late 1970s in the State AIAW Tournament. Oklahoma State won all three meetings.
• The RiverHawks' last visit came on Oct. 28, 2018; Northeastern State would fall 70-37.
• Graduate assistants Maegan Lee and Morgan Lee made their NSU debut in the OSU exhibition.
Exhibition history
• Since the 2011-'12 season, the RiverHawks have played in nine exhibition contests.
• During that span, they are 1-8 with a win at home over John Brown on Nov. 1, 2013.
• In 2017, the RiverHawks led Arkansas 38-35 at the half and were up 62-59 with 6:44 left in the fourth quarter.
• Head Coach Fala Suiaunoa does have a Division I exhibition win while she was at Armstrong State. Her Pirates beat Savannah State 72-68 in overtime on Nov. 7, 2016.
Returning RiverHawks
• Ashton Hackler is NSU's top-returning scorer from last season – she averaged 7.6 points per game and made 18 starts as a true freshman – Hackler had 11 games where she had double-digit scoring and led the team with 35 three-pointers.
• Tess Talo Tomokino and Aubrey Brown were named team captains prior to the season. Tomokino leads the team with 44 games played and 22 starts.
Newcoming RiverHawks
• Sophomore Hayley Flores started 19 games last season at Arkansas-Monticello and averaged seven points per game. She had 34 made three-pointers and averaged 28.5 minutes per game.
• Alexis Dixon played 28 games as a sophomore at Dodge City CC, where she had 14 blocks and 12 steals.
• Mika Scott won Class 2A State Championships in Girl's Basketball and Slow-Pitch softball at Pocola. She was an All-State selection and averaged 16 points, six rebounds, four steals, and three assists per game while shooting 57.1% from the field and 37.4% from the arc.
Next up
Northeastern State will fly to North Dakota for the first time in program history for the Central Region Classic on Nov. 11-12, hosted by the University of Mary.
Commented
