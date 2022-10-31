Northeastern State Women's Basketball will play its first NCAA Division I exhibition game since 2018, where they will travel to play at Oklahoma State on the evening of Nov. 1.

Game information

Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Gallagher-Iba Arena - Stillwater, Oklahoma.

There will be no video broadcast for the matchup; Oklahoma State will have an audio feed at https://okstate.com/watch/?Live=4313&amp;type=Live.

Opening tip

• Northeastern State went 7-21 last season and finished MIAA play with a 5-17 overall mark.

• Oklahoma State was 9-20 one year ago and was 3-15 in the Big 12.

• The RiverHawks have zero seniors on their roster with seven returners.

• 2019 was the last time the Cowgirls faced a program in the MIAA; they opened the year with an exhibition with Emporia State.

• Northeastern State was voted to finish in 12th place in the MIAA preseason coaches poll.

• Oklahoma State was picked to finish in ninth place in the Big 12.

History with the Cowgirls

• Northeastern State will face Oklahoma State for the fourth time in exhibition play.

• The pair played three times officially in the late 1970s in the State AIAW Tournament. Oklahoma State won all three meetings.

• The RiverHawks' last visit came on Oct. 28, 2018; Northeastern State would fall 70-37.

• Graduate assistants Maegan Lee and Morgan Lee made their NSU debut in the OSU exhibition.

Exhibition history

• Since the 2011-'12 season, the RiverHawks have played in nine exhibition contests.

• During that span, they are 1-8 with a win at home over John Brown on Nov. 1, 2013.

• In 2017, the RiverHawks led Arkansas 38-35 at the half and were up 62-59 with 6:44 left in the fourth quarter.

• Head Coach Fala Suiaunoa does have a Division I exhibition win while she was at Armstrong State. Her Pirates beat Savannah State 72-68 in overtime on Nov. 7, 2016.

Returning RiverHawks

• Ashton Hackler is NSU's top-returning scorer from last season – she averaged 7.6 points per game and made 18 starts as a true freshman – Hackler had 11 games where she had double-digit scoring and led the team with 35 three-pointers.

• Tess Talo Tomokino and Aubrey Brown were named team captains prior to the season. Tomokino leads the team with 44 games played and 22 starts.

Newcoming RiverHawks

• Sophomore Hayley Flores started 19 games last season at Arkansas-Monticello and averaged seven points per game. She had 34 made three-pointers and averaged 28.5 minutes per game.

• Alexis Dixon played 28 games as a sophomore at Dodge City CC, where she had 14 blocks and 12 steals.

• Mika Scott won Class 2A State Championships in Girl's Basketball and Slow-Pitch softball at Pocola. She was an All-State selection and averaged 16 points, six rebounds, four steals, and three assists per game while shooting 57.1% from the field and 37.4% from the arc.

Next up

Northeastern State will fly to North Dakota for the first time in program history for the Central Region Classic on Nov. 11-12, hosted by the University of Mary.

