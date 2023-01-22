Pittsburg State dominated the glass and led from horn to horn to beat Northeastern State 82-70 Saturday afternoon.
The Gorillas out-rebounded the RiverHawks 16-to-3 on the offensive side of the floor and had 14 more possessions. Ashton Hackler paced NSU in scoring for the fifth time this season with 18 points. Ashya Harris had a career game with 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting. Bri Wietelman and Jaylee Kindred both had ten points. Courtney Lee led the team with eight rebounds and had nine points.
Pittsburg State led the RiverHawks as many as 26 with just over seven minutes left in the final quarter. Behind 9-for-12 shooting the rest of the way, Northeastern State erased the deficit to a dozen. Harris had seven points in the 22-10 NSU run to close the contest.
The RiverHawks had a season-high ten three-pointers and have dropped five consecutive games to fall to 5-12 (2-11 MIAA).
Pittsburg State (15-4, 10-3 MIAA) had four in double-figures and has won five consecutive games.
Northeastern State will be on the road next on Wednesday to face Emporia State at 5:30 p.m.
