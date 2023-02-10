Northeastern State outshot (RV) Missouri Western on the floor, but they came up short 68-58 on Thursday, Feb. 9 inside the NSU Event Center.
The Griffons controlled the offensive glass 14-to-4 and had 13 additional possessions on the RiverHawks, who shot 44.2% to Missouri Western's 40%.
Jaylee Kindred led the RiverHawks in scoring for the fifth time this season with 14 points, Ashton Hackler had 11 points, and Bri Wietelman added nine off the bench. Courtney Lee had eight points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Northeastern State led just once in the game, with Kindred hitting a layup to open the contest. The Griffons' lead stayed inside 10 for most of the first half, and they took a 38-30 lead into the locker room.
Hackler and Kindred made buckets for NSU in the second half's opening minute, cutting the Missouri Western advantage down to five before they mounted a momentum-changing run of nine unanswered points, which lifted them to their third consecutive win over NSU.
Missouri Western (21-5, 15-3 MIAA) had three in double figures, with Brionna Budgetts having 14 points to pace her team.
The RiverHawks slip to 6-15 (3-14 MIAA); they will return to action Saturday, Feb. 11 to host Northwest Missouri at 1:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.