Ashton Hackler poured in a career-high 20 points as Northeastern State rolled past Kansas Christian 87-41 in their home opener Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Courtney Lee had her first double-double with 11-points and 12-rebounds with 10 players contributing to NSU's offense. True freshmen Mika Scott and Hayley Flores both had 12 points in their debuts. Bri Wietelman was the team's fifth player in double-figures with 11 points.
Kansas Christian competed early with the RiverHawks and pulled in within three (10-7) with 3:39 left in the first stanza. Northeastern State followed up with 14 unanswered points, and the game was never close the rest of the way.
The RiverHawks forced 23 turnovers, with Lee having five steals to lead the team. NSU would outscore the Falcons 29-to-11 on miscues. In the paint, the RiverHawks held a 40-to-14 advantage.
On the glass, NSU held a 50-to-44 advantage with 25 assists. Aubrey Brown led the team with six.
Northeastern State led for over 38 minutes, with the game being tied just once in the opening minute.
Zhira Cephus led Kansas Christian with 14 points. Wednesday's contest was an exhibition for the NCCAA squad.
The RiverHawks (1-0) remain at home to host Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.
