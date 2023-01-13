NSU women's basketball to finish its Missouri trip Saturday, Jan. 14 with an MIAA tilt against the Lincoln Blue Tigers.
Northeastern State (5-9, 2-8 MIAA) is seeking its sixth consecutive win over Lincoln and is coming off a tough 79-64 setback at (5/2) Central Missouri Thursday, Jan. 12. The RiverHawks led through the opening quarter, but turnovers and free throws allowed the Jennies to pull away in the middle section of the contest. Bri Wietelman came off the bench and had a career-high 16 points on a 6-for-8 shooting night.
Lincoln (4-11, 2-7 MIAA) is fresh off a 73-56 home win over Rogers State Thursday, Jan. 12 and has won two of its last three games. The Blue Tigers are in the bottom 20 nationally, allowing 74.4 points per game and third worst in field goal percentage defense (46.3). Le'Yanna McGinnis is tenth in the MIAA in scoring (14.1 ppg) and fifth in field goal percentage (52.9).
Courtney Lee has scored at least 10 points in 11 games this season and leads the RiverHawks with 13.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Ashton Hackler has nine double-figure games in her sophomore year and has scored 12.9 points per game. She is fourth in the MIAA in free-throw percentage (82.6). Against MIAA foes, the RiverHawks are fifth in defending the arc, with teams shooting 29.9%.
Saturday's meeting is the 13th between the two programs, with the RiverHawks holding a 7-5 series lead over Lincoln. In Jefferson City, the Blue Tigers are 3-2 when facing NSU. Northeastern State needed two overtime periods to win on their 2021 trip to Lincoln and scored six unanswered points in the final 1:15 in their 2019 visit.
Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14. Fans can watch the game online on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
