Northeastern State picked up its first women’s basketball signee of 2020 on Wednesday.
The RiverHawks add 5-foot-7 guard Kiarra Brooks. Brooks played her last two years at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and attended Sapulpa High School.
Brooks averaged 10.6 points for the Lady Norse during the 2019-20 season. She shot 35.4 percent overall and 28 percent from 3-point territory, while averaging three rebounds and recording 24 steals.
Brooks posted a season-high 18 points against Northern Oklahoma College on March 2 and buried four 3-pointers against the Mavericks on Nov. 25.
NEO went 15-14 overall last season and 8-8 in NJCAA play.
The RiverHawks are coming off a 5-21 season under head coach Fala Bullock. NSU went 3-16 in the MIAA.
Northeastern State returns its top two leading scorers in guards Cenia Hayes and Shae Sanchez. Hayes averaged 14.7 points and shot 40.8 percent overall. She also led the team with 59 made 3s, 5.9 rebounds and 41 steals. Sanchez followed with 12.3 points and shot 39.2 percent from the floor.
