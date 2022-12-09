Northeastern State will seek its fifth consecutive home win Sunday, Dec. 11 when they host Emporia State in Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association play.
The RiverHawks (4-3, 1-2 MIAA) have lost their last two contests of the season, both on the road. At home, the team is off to their best start since the 2012-'13 season when the RiverHawks went undefeated in 11 games. Emporia State (6-1, 2-0 MIAA) has yet to play a home game this year and edged out Rogers State Thursday, Dec. 8, 85-79.
Ashton Hackler paces NSU with 15.9 points per game and is second in the MIAA at the free throw line shooting 86%. Courtney Lee is third in the MIAA with three double-doubles this season and leads the team with 8.1 rebounds. The sophomore is second overall in the MIAA shooting 59.1% from the field.
Northeastern State has tipped off with the same starting five in all seven games.
Tre'Zure Jobe leads the Lady Hornets in scoring with 18.3 points per game. In last season's meetings, she scored 17 points in both contests and has averaged 18 points in six meetings with NSU. The Lady Hornets are last in the MIAA with 22.6 rebounds per game but lead the Association with 12.3 steals per outing.
The Lady Hornets have won nine straight against the RiverHawks; at home, Northeastern State is 4-9.
Tip-off Sunday is slated for 1:30 p.m.; fans can watch the game online on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
