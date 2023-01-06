Following a dramatic come-from-behind win Thursday, Jan. 5 over in-state foes Central Oklahoma, the NSU women's basketball program will look to keep the momentum going Saturday, Jan. 7 when they host Newman.
Northeastern State (5-7, 2-6 MIAA) snapped a six-game skid with a 60-59 win Thursday night over the Bronchos. Jaylee Kindred hit a go-ahead layup with six seconds remaining, capping an 11-2 run in the final five minutes for the RiverHawks.
Newman (5-8, 2-6 MIAA) comes into Saturday's meeting dropping six of their last seven games. The Jets suffered a 78-68 double-overtime setback Thursday at Rogers State and are 1-5 on the road this season. Turnovers have plagued the Jets this season; with 20.8 per game, they are last in the MIAA.
Courtney Lee has led the team in either points or rebounds in all but two games this season. The sophomore paces the team in scoring (14.0 ppg) and averages 7.2 rebounds per game. Ashton Hackler averages 13.5 points per game and is third in the MIAA in free-throw percentage (84.7).
Saturday's meeting with Newman is the seventh overall between the two programs. The RiverHawks have won the last four meetings and lead the series 7-1 over the Jets. In Tahlequah, NSU has won all three prior meetings.
Tip-off is slated for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. Fans can watch the game online on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
