Northeastern State will look to close its 2022 home slate on a high note on Dec. 17 when they will welcome Rogers State.
The RiverHawks (4-4, 1-3 MIAA) have lost three consecutive games and suffered their first home setback last Sunday to Emporia State, 65-57. Despite opening the game on a 15-2 run, they could not overcome 28 turnovers. Tess Talo Tomokino had a career-high 20 points in the loss.
Similarly, Rogers State (2-8, 0-4 MIAA) is seeking to enter the holiday break positively. The Hillcats have lost their last four games and are winless in all four road contests. Both of RSU's wins have come against non-NCAA programs.
Ashton Hackler paces NSU with 14.9 points per game and is second in the MIAA at the free throw line shooting 86.7 percent. Courtney Lee paces the MIAA with a 58.3 field goal percentage and is tied for sixth overall with 7.9 rebounds per game. Offensively, the RiverHawks are fifth, making 42.6 percent of their shots. Defensively, they are 13th, holding teams to the same percentage.
Northeastern State has tipped off with the same starting five in all eight games.
Rogers State is tied for last in the MIAA in shooting percentage (37.6). Defensively, they pace the MIAA in three-point defense, with teams shooting 25.2 percent. Bailey Kliewer leads RSU in scoring with 11.5 points per game.
Northeastern State holds a 6-5 series lead over the Hillcats, with Rogers State having a 3-2 series lead in Tahlequah. The Hillcats have won four of the last five meetings; four of those contests were one-possession games in the final minute of regulation.
Tip-off Saturday is slated for 1:30 p.m. fans can watch the game online on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
