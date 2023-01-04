The RiverHawks will return home for the first time in 2023 and will host its historic in-state rivals Central Oklahoma Thursday, Jan. 5 inside the NSU Event Center.
Northeastern State (4-7, 1-6 MIAA) has won four of its six home contests this season and is seeking to halt a six-game skid. The meeting between NSU and the 'Chos will be the 36th overall in Tahlequah, with Northeastern State holding a 40-33 series lead over its rival school.
Central Oklahoma (5-7, 2-6 MIAA) snapped a five-game skid on Monday, Jan. 2 with a 66-57 win over Emporia State. The Bronchos are 1-3 on the road this season and fifth in the MIAA in scoring (70.8). They are second to last on defense, allowing 74.2 points per game.
Courtney Lee has led the team in either points or rebounding in all but one game this season. The sophomore paces the team in scoring (14.9 ppg) and averages 7.4 rebounds per game. Ashton Hackler averages 13 points per game and is second in the MIAA in free-throw percentage (87.5). True Freshman Mika Scott has averaged 7.5 points in her first two career starts.
The Bronchos have won the last 12 meetings, with NSU holding a 20-16 series lead at home.
Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. Fans can watch the game online at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
