Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Floating the river is too hazardous due to strong turbulence. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 11.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&