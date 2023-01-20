The RiverHawks will be back in action Saturday, Jan. 21 when they will Pittsburg State for another MIAA home tilt.
Northeastern State (5-11, 2-10 MIAA) will be looking to halt a four-game skid after a tough 63-51 setback Wednesday, Jan. 18 to Missouri Southern. Jaylee Kindred turned in her first career double-double, but it was a 21-6 run by the Lions that turned the RiverHawks back. Northeastern State led a Lions team that was ranked as high as second nationally this season by three points heading into the final quarter.
Pittsburg State (14-4, 9-3 MIAA) will come to Tahlequah winning its last four games and handled Rogers State Thursday, Jan. 19, 87-47. The Gorillas led the MIAA, are 13th in NCAA-DII, averaging nearly 78 points per game, and are 15th nationally in rebounding (43.1). Tristan Gegg is third nationally with 58 made three-pointers.
Courtney Lee has four double-doubles this season, and she is seventh in the MIAA, averaging 7.6 rebounds per game. The sophomore has averaged 12.8 points per game, nearly the same as her teammate Ashton Hackler who is fifth in the MIAA in free-throw percentage (81.7). Kindred scored over 20 points twice in the previous four games and averaged nearly nine rebounds per game. The RiverHawks are fourth in the MIAA, with 3.8 blocks per game.
Pittsburg State holds a 35-11 series lead over the RiverHawks. However, the series is more balanced at home, with the Gorillas having a 7-6 margin over Northeastern State.
Tip-off is slated for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Fans can watch the game online on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
