NSU Women's basketball will wrap up a three-game road trip Saturday, Feb. 4 with its shortest MIAA trip to Claremore to face Rogers State.
With seven games remaining in the regular season, Northeastern State (5-14, 2-13 MIAA) is looking to fight its way up the MIAA standings, where they are two games back of the final transfer spot for the upcoming postseason tournament. The RiverHawks will see four teams they are fighting with for a spot in the regular season's final weeks, including their forthcoming foe Rogers State.
Like NSU, the Hillcats (4-17, 2-13 MIAA) have lost seven consecutive games, with three of their four wins coming at home. Rogers State is next to last in the MIAA, averaging 55.7 points per game, and is last in shooting percentage – 36.2%.
In the first meeting of the season, Rogers State pulled away in the fourth quarter and handed Northeastern State a 54-45 setback on Dec. 17. The Hillcats played from behind for most of the game until a run of 13 unanswered points midway through the fourth quarter carried RSU to its third consecutive win on NSU's court.
The Hillcasts have won five of the last six over NSU, with the series even through 12 meetings. Northeastern State won 87-83 in double-overtime on their last visit to the Claremore Expo Center.
Ashton Hackler has scored at least 10 points in her previous three outings and leads the RiverHawks in scoring at 13.5 points per game. The sophomore is 11th overall in the MIAA in scoring this season, and she is third best at the free throw line, shooting 82.1%. Courtney Lee is eighth in the MIAA with 7.2 rebounds per game and has 12.1 points per game.
Tip-off is slated for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Fans can watch the game online on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
