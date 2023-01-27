NSU women's basketball will play its second game in Kansas this week and will meet Washburn Saturday, Jan. 28 in Topeka.
Northeastern State (5-12, 2-11 MIAA) pulled away in the second half and won 60-53 in the first meeting between the two teams in Tahlequah early in the year. The meeting was both teams' MIAA opener, with Jaylee Kindred scoring 16 points in the win.
The RiverHawks are seeking to halt a six-game skid and had a 72-53 setback Thursday, Jan. 26 at Emporia State. Ashton Hackler, Ashya Harris, and Kindred paced the team with 10 points. Courtney Lee had eight points and a team-best seven rebounds.
Washburn (8-10, 4-8 MIAA) snapped a season-high four-game skid Thursday, 60-53, over Rogers State. The Ichabods' defense is second in MIAA and among the top 30 in NCAA Division II, allowing 56.6 points per game. The offense is a different story, and Washburn is last in the MIAA and among the bottom 25 nationally, scoring 55.4 points per game.
True Freshman Ashya Harris has come off the bench in the previous two games averaging 10.5 points and has shot 10-for-13 on the floor. Bri Wietelman made her first career start Wednesday, Jan.25 at Emporia State and is averaging 6.5 points per game with seven double-figure outings this season. Courtney Lee is seventh in the MIAA with 7.6 rebounds per game and has 12.3 points per game. Ashton Hackler leads the team in scoring (13.1 ppg), and Jaylee Kindred has scored at least 10 points in the previous three games.
Ichabods lead the series 13-7 over Northeastern State and are 7-2 when hosting the RiverHawks in Lee Arena.
Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Fans can watch the game online on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
