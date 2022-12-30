Northeastern State will play its first game in two weeks Saturday, Dec. 31 with a road MIAA tilt at Northwest Missouri.
The RiverHawks - 4-5, 1-4 MIAA - have lost four consecutive games, with its most recent setback coming to Rogers State, 54-45. NSU shot a mere 25% from the field in Tahlequah. Courtney Lee and Tess Talo Tomokino led the RiverHawks with 13 points apiece in the loss to RSU.
Northwest Missouri - 5-6, 0-5 MIAA - opened the season with three straight wins but has lost five of their last six games. Teams are shooting 42.2% against the Bearcats, which is next to last in the MIAA. Kelsey Fields leads the Bearcats in rebounding - 8.7 rpg - and Peyton Kelderman is fourth in the MIAA with a 39.3 three-point percentage.
Courtney Lee paces the RiverHawks this season with 14 points per game and 7.8 rebounds per game. Ashton Hackler averages 13.8 points per game and is third in the MIAA in free-throw percentage - 85.7%. Northeastern State is on top of the MIAA, averaging 15.22 free throws per outing.
The RiverHawks led the series 10-5 over the Bearcats and are 4-4 in Maryville. Northwest Missouri has won two of the last three meetings over NSU.
Tip-off Saturday, Dec. 31 is slated for 1:30 p.m. Fans can watch the game online on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
