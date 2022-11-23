Northeastern State women's basketball will be looking for its first 3-0 start since the 2015-'16 season Wednesday, Nov. 23, when they will travel to Arkansas Fort Smith for a non-conference tilt.
The trip for the RiverHawks will be the lone non-conference road action the team will see during the regular season. Arkansas-Fort Smith is winless in four contests, with the meeting Wednesday serving as the team's home opener.
Northeastern State has faced the Lions eight times previously and holds a 5-3 series lead. In Fort Smith, the RiverHawks have a 2-1 advantage. The last meeting between the two programs occurred in Nov. 2019, with Northeastern State winning 73-57 inside the NSU Event Center.
The Lions were picked to finish in 12th place in the Lone Star Conference this season after going 7-18 (4-10 LSC) in their previous campaign. Aaliyah Prince, a graduate transfer from New Mexico State, leads the Lions with 15.5 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game. Fort Smith averages 61.8 points per game, with their foes outsourcing them by nearly 16 points each outing.
Ashton Hackler and Courtney Lee have turned in 20-point performances in the opening two games of the year. Lee turned in a double-double in the season opener and leads the team with 8.5 rebounds per game. Hackler paces the team with 18 points per game. The RiverHawks have averaged nearly 80 points in the opening two contests, outscoring their opposition by 31.
Tip-off in Fort Smith is slated for 5:30 p.m., with live links to the contest found on GoRiverHawksGo.com/coverage.
