Northeastern State makes its final regular season treks this week, starting with Newman on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in Wichita, Kansas.
They will close the week with historic rivals Central Oklahoma Saturday, Feb. 18.
With four games remaining in the regular season, Northeastern State (6-16, 3-15 MIAA) is two games back of Central Oklahoma for the 10th and final entry to the MIAA Tournament. Newman sits a game ahead of the RiverHawks in 11th place in the standings.
Against Newman this season, NSU held a five-point halftime lead in Tahlequah but lost 66-61. Jaylee Kindred shot 10-for-16 from the field and had a game-high 21 points with eight rebounds. Typically sure-handed at the free-throw line, Northeastern State missed 12 of their 23 attempts, their most since Jan. 15, 2020, at Central Oklahoma – 14 misses.
Newman (7-16, 4-14 MIAA) comes into Saturday's meeting, dropping eight of their last nine games. Like the RiverHawks, they need a win and some help to make the MIAA Tournament. The Jets are 4-6 inside Fugate Gymnasium this season, and against MIAA teams, they are 13th, allowing 74.5 points per game.
Ashton Hackler has scored at least 10 points in her previous six outings and leads the RiverHawks in scoring at 13.9 points per game. The sophomore is 11th overall in the MIAA in scoring this season, and she is third best at the free throw line, shooting 84.5%. Courtney Lee is eighth in the MIAA with 7.5 rebounds per game and has 11.6 points per game. Jaylee Kindred has scored at least 10 points in five of the previous seven contests.
The upcoming meeting with Newman is the ninth overall between the two programs. The RiverHawks have won four of the last five meetings and lead the series 6-2 over the Jets.
Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m. Fans can watch the game on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
