Northeastern State women's basketball will make its lone regular season trek to the Cornhusker State Saturday, Dec. 3 to face Nebraska-Kearney.
The RiverHawks will be seeking its first win on the Lopers' home court in their 10th try. Last season at Kearney, NSU led UNK by five at the half, but a cold shooting second half turned back the RiverHawks, 68-56. Nebraska-Kearney will enter Saturday's meeting with NSU holding an 8-1 overall mark (1-0 MIAA). The Lopers are receiving votes in the Coaches and Media Poll and have a seven-game winning streak. At home, UNK has won 11 consecutive games dating back to last season.
Northeastern State (4-2, 1-1 MIAA) is coming off a 88-52 setback at Fort Hays State, shooting a season-low 39.1% from the field. Ashton Hackler had 10 points to push her streak to seven consecutive games in double-figure scoring. Tess Talo Tomokino and Bri Wietelman paced the squad with career-high 12-point efforts against the Tigers. Courtney Lee paces the RiverHawks with 8.8 rebounds per game and averages 15.3 points.
Lopers head coach Carrie Eighmey has won all 14 meetings with Northeastern State. UNK handled Rogers State 76-37 Thursday, Dec. 1 with its defense holding teams to 49.2 points per game. Elisa Backes leads UNK with 11 points per game, with six players averaging seven points.
Nebraska-Kearney has won 17 consecutive games against NSU and holds a 17-2 series lead.
Both teams have stuck with the same five starters through the first five games.
Tip-off Saturday is slated for 2 p.m. Fans can watch the game online on The MIAA Network at TheMIAANetwork.com/nsugoriverhawks.
