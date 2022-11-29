A trio of RiverHawks had double-figure scoring as they opened MIAA play with a 60-53 win over Washburn Monday, Nov. 28 inside the NSU Event Center.
Jaylee Kindred had a career-high 16-point performance, along with three blocks and three steals to pace the RiverHawks, who opened its home slate with a 4-0 mark for the first time in a decade.
Courtney Lee turned in her third double-double of the year with 12 points and 13 rebounds while playing in all 40 minutes. Ashton Hackler recorded her 16th career double-digit game with 12 points.
The contest was locked up at 24-24 following 20 minutes of play, with both teams trading buckets out of the intermission. A jumper by the Ichabods with 7:46 left in the third stanza handed them its final lead of the night at 30-28. Northeastern State took advantage of Washburn's critical two-minute scoreless drought and scored six unanswered points to retake the lead for the final time.
Northeastern State saw its advantage expand further in the fourth quarter out to a dozen in the final 13 seconds before Washburn closed the game with five points in the last four seconds.
Mika Scott was perfect in three attempts from the field and had nine points off the bench.
Aubree Dewey paced Washburn with 18 points as the Ichabods fell to 3-3 (0-1 MIAA) overall.
Northeastern State improves to 4-1 (1-0 MIAA) and is now 7-4 in their conference openers. Dating back to the previous season, the RiverHawks have won six of their last seven contests.
The RiverHawks will now embark on their longest road trip of the season and will head to Fort Hays State on Thursday, Dec. 1.
