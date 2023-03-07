OKLAHOMA CITY – Northeastern State finished the day on Tuesday, March 7 where they started at the Diffee Ford Lincoln Invite, placing fifth out of 16 teams in their spring tournament debut.
The RiverHawks shot a 603 (301-302) and were the top-finishing MIAA program in attendance, beating out rivals Central Oklahoma by a pair of strokes.
Yasmin Hang and Nina Lee paced the RiverHawks shooting a 149, and were tied for 22nd place. Hang turned in NSU's low score Tuesday of 73.
Hanna Lignell had a 152 (77-75) and was tied for 31st; Sam Maceli was one stroke back of her, tied for 33rd place. The pair led the RiverHawks with 21 pars on the Lincoln Park Golf Course.
Kelly Swanson was tied for 51st, shooting a 161 (85-77).
Henderson State ran away with the team title by 20 strokes, carding a one-under two-round total of 567. Arkansas Fort Smith and Southwestern Oklahoma rounded up the top three.
The RiverHawks will return to the course Monday, March 13 for the Mustang Invitational in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.