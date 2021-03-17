WINGATE, N.C. – No. 33-ranked Northeastern State women's golf ended Wednesday where they started, in third place at the Hargett Memorial Invitational. The RiverHawks shot six strokes better in the second round, with a pair of RiverHawks placing in the top-10.
Battling a soggy course and a storm delay, NSU turned in the second-lowest team score Tuesday with a 311. The RiverHawks turned in a two-day total of 628 and nearly caught second place on the leaderboard. #13 Wingate edged out the RiverHawks for runner-up, with #4 Limestone taking top honors with a 603 score.
Limestone golfers had all five of their bags inside the top-six, with Kaylee Petersen being the second next non-Limestone score scoring a 156 (79-77). Petersen finished in the top ten for the sixth consecutive tournament and was tied for sixth on the leaderboard.
Aitana Hernandez slipped down seven spots on the leaderboard but came away with ninth on a 157 (74-83). Yasmin Hang was a shot back of Hernandez tied for 11th overall, scoring a 158 (80-78).
Nina Lee and Kelly Swanson had matching final score sheets with a 162 (84-78). The pair finished tied for 20th overall.
Northeastern State paced the field with 99 pars but was limited to seven birdies, fourth-fewest in the 11 team field.
The RiverHawks have finished in the top-three in their last three events and will be idle for a week before traveling to St. Joseph, Mo., for the Holiday Inn Express Women's Spring Regional Preview on March 29-30.
Team Scores
3. Northeastern State 317-311=628
NSU Individual Scores
T6. Kaylee Petersen 79-77=156
T9. Aitana Hernandez 74-83=157
T11. Yasmin Hang 80-78=158
T20. Nina Lee 84-78=162
T20. Kelly Swanson 84-78=162
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.