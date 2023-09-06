BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Northeastern State sits in fifth place following one round at the Central Region Fall Preview Tuesday shooting a 308 and is seven strokes back of the lead.
The RiverHawks are led by newcomer Jessica Parker who is three back of the leaders shooting a 75 on the par-72 course. The native of Lancaster, England is tied with seven others for 11th place overall.
Yasmin Hang and Sam Maceli are tied for 22nd place shooting 77s. Chloe Williamson is in 35th place carding a 79, and Ines Diaz had an 81 and is tied for 42nd overall.
Augustana leads the 17 team field by by two shots with a 301. Sara Armstong of Southern Nazarene and Lily Allman of Missouri Southern are medalist leaders shooting an even 72.
Northeastern State returns to action Tuesday for the final round starting at 9:10 a.m. paired with Missouri Southern and hosts Southwestern Oklahoma.
