WINGATE, N.C. – No. 33 Northeastern State is third at the Hargett Memorial Invitational after one round Monday. Aitana Hernandez finished the day tied for second overall, with the RiverHawks carding a 317 score.
NSU is one of four GolfStat ranked teams in the top-four on the leaderboard. #4-ranked Limestone paces the field with a 303 score and is edging #13-ranked Wingate by a shot. The RiverHawks are four shots ahead of #45-ranked Lincoln Memorial.
As a team, the RiverHawks were tied for second with 48 pars but were limited to three holes where they were a birdie or better.
Hernandez shot a 74 and landed the lone eagle of the day among the 60 golfers competing. The sophomore was tied for the most pars with 13 and held the second-best scoring average on par-3s and par-5s.
Kaylee Petersen and Yasmin Hang are in the top-20 after the first round. Petersen shot a seven-over 79 and landed 11 pars, tied for third-most among golfers on Monday, and is tied for 13th overall.
Hang, NSU's top performer last week, notched an eight-over 80, good for 20th on the leaderboard.
Nina Lee and Kelly Swanson each carded matching 12-over 84s.
Northeastern State wraps up the tournament on Tuesday morning.
Team Scores
3. Northeastern State 317 +29
NSU Individual Scores
T2. Aitana Hernandez - 74
T13. Kaylee Petersen - 79
T20. Yasmin Hang - 80
T33. Nina Lee - 84
T33. Kelly Swanson - 84
