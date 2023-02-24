The Northeastern State women's basketball team got outscored 25-12 in the third quarter Thursday night, falling to Lincoln 76-58 inside the NSU Event Center.
Ashton Hackler led the RiverHawks, scoring 14 points, while Courtney Lee scored 14 points, with a team-high nine rebounds. Jaylee Kindred also had nine rebounds, scoring five points and handing out three assists.
The RiverHawks (6-19, 3-18 MIAA) would take an early 8-3 lead, but the Blue Tigers (7-20, 5-16 MIAA) would hit a layup, starting an 11-3 run that would see Lincoln take a 14-11 lead.
Neither team was able to gain an edge in the second quarter, trading the lead eight times in the period. NSU would pull away near the end when Mika Scott hit a three to break a 25-25 tie. Wietelman would hit a free throw with 29 seconds left, but a Lincoln three brought them to within 1 heading into halftime.
The Blue Tigers would outscore NSU 25-12 in the third quarter, with Lincoln shooting 56 percent from the field, pulling ahead 53-41. The lead would grow in the fourth, reaching 70-50 with 4:08 to play. NSU was able to get within 74-57 in the closing minutes but ran out of time to close the gap, falling 76-58.
NSU will close the season Saturday against Central Missouri. Tipoff from the NSU Event Center is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
