The Northeastern State women's soccer program, under head coach Chase Wooten, picked up seven signees last week.
The RiverHawks added three midfielders, three forwards and one defender. Midfielders are Francheska Badillo (Tulsa Union), Whitney Gentry (Rockwall Heath High School, Texas) and Tara Garringer (Bentonville West High School, Arkansas). Forwards are Jazmin Tijerina (Rockwall Heath), Laurn Parton (Tulsa Booker T. Washington) and Kayla York (Sweeney High School, Texas). The defender is Layla Johnson (Muskogee).
"Most years we are excited and optimistic about the incoming class. This year is certainly no different," Wooten said in an NSU press release. "I am excited about who we recruited from a character stand point as much as I am from just pure talent. And we certainly have some game changing players in this class. By far this is the most creative and talented pod of players we have had come in, in regards to playing 1v1 and the ability to beat defenders with the ball. We also have a few that will be invaluable going forward from a midfield standpoint. Time will tell if we were correct, but this class is laced in quality and should push NSU soccer one level higher."
The RiverHawks finished 14-4-4 overall and 8-3-0 in the MIAA last year under Wooten. The 2020 season was postponed due to COVID-19.
