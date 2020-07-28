TEMPE, Arizona – For the fifth consecutive year, Northeastern State University earned All-Academic Team status from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association on Tuesday afternoon, with eight members of the RiverHawks' squad from 2019-20 being honored as Scholar-Athletes.
In 2020, 762 Division II Women student-athletes were named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, and 129 women's tennis programs were awarded the All-Academic Team distinction.
This year's recipients include Chiara Carnelutti, Vera Carvalho, Chloe Certain, Belinda Jayaprakash, Tatjana Stoll, Melissa Vera, Kristela Vidnere, and Emma Warnock.
Northeastern State has been an ITA All-Academic Team in 13 of the last 15 seasons, and for five consecutive years.
To be considered for the scholar-athlete accolade, a player must have had a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the academic year and be a varsity letterwinner.
Criteria the All-Academic Team accolade includes a team GPA of 3.2 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the academic year, student-athletes must be listed on the institutional eligibility form and be letterwinners, and all student-athletes must be included on the nomination form.
