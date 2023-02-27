KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Northeastern State's Dillon Bailey helped guide his team to an MIAA postseason berth last week. His performance earned Bailey MIAA Men's Basketball Athlete of the Week, presented by Shift Group, announced Monday (Feb. 27) by the league office.
Bailey averaged 21.5 points and eight rebounds per game last week at home as the RiverHawks earned critical wins over Lincoln and Central Missouri. The COVID-sophomore shot 60 percent from the field and was 7-for-9 at the arc for the RiverHawks. Bailey played all 40 minutes and was a rebound short of a double-double with 15 points against Lincoln.
On Saturday, he landed six treys and had 28 points in NSU's 39-point win for Central Missouri to clinch the final postseason spot in the MIAA Tournament. At the free-throw line, Bailey was 12-for-12 and made 18 consecutive attempts.
Bailey and the RiverHawks return to action Wednesday in the opening round of the MIAA Tournament in Kansas City at 2:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.