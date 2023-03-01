KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Northeastern State's Dillon Bailey has been named the inaugural MIAA "A Game" Scholar award winner for men's basketball.
The "A Game" Scholar Award, presented by Mammoth Sports Construction and established by the MIAA, acknowledges the overall excellence of the student-athlete by recognizing one individual who has contributed to his or her team's success while also achieving the highest academic standard among his or her peers.
Dillon Bailey is a junior from Bentonville, Ark. He boasts a perfect 4.0-grade point average as a finance major with 72 credits completed.
A 6-2 guard for the RiverHawks, Bailey was named an All-MIAA honorable mention selection for the 2022-23 season. Bailey led NSU in total points (403), rebounds (120), and assists (69). He was 121-of-258 on the season for a 46.9 shooting percentage and ranked in the MIAA's top-10 with 2.3 three-pointers per game.
Bailey will be honored with the MIAA "A Game" trophy, presented by Mammoth Sports Construction, before the RiverHawks first-round game in the 2023 MIAA Basketball Championships. No. 10 seeded Northeastern State and No. 7 seed Missouri Southern is scheduled to tip off at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.
