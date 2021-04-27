Paulina Chavez

 Reid Williams | NSU

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Northeastern State University's Paulina Chavez and Livy Wagner are among 24 named All-MIAA for the 2021 Women's Soccer spring season Wednesday.

Chavez earned her third All-MIAA accolade and landed as a First Team member for the second time in her career. The graduating senior from Broken Arrow tallied a pair of goals and had three assists in seven matches this spring, finishing with 28 in her career.

Wagner is a Second Team selection and had two goals and two assists. The junior from Broken Arrow had a match-winner in double-overtime against Newman and a goal in their tournament semifinal against Missouri Western.

Northeastern State was the top seed in the Southeast Division and finished the regular season with four consecutive wins.

First Team

F - Caroline Cole - Central Missouri

MF - Monika McGee - Central Oklahoma

F - Mackenzie DiMarco - Emporia State

D - Reilly Madden - Fort Hays State

F - Bailey Belcher - Missouri Southern

F - Lauren Street - Missouri Western

MF - Kylee Moore - Nebraska-Kearney

D - Kyra Butler - Newman

F - Paulina Chavez - Northeastern State

D - Letycia Bonifacio - Northwest Missouri State

D - Andrea Egerer - Rogers State

D - Carlee Thompson - Washburn

Second Team

F - Kassie Newsom - Central Missouri

F - Kelsie Eason - Central Oklahoma

D - Ashlyn Lakin - Emporia State

F - Macyn Decker - Fort Hays State

D - Rylie Johnson - Missouri Southern

MF - Lillian Davis - Missouri Western

D - Raegan Downham - Nebraska-Kearney

D - Jordan Ashworth - Newman

MF - Livy Wagner - Northeastern State

F - Kaylie Rock - Northwest Missouri State

F - Vanessa Gonzalez - Rogers State

MF - Tera Lynch - Washburn

