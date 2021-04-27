KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Northeastern State University's Paulina Chavez and Livy Wagner are among 24 named All-MIAA for the 2021 Women's Soccer spring season Wednesday.
Chavez earned her third All-MIAA accolade and landed as a First Team member for the second time in her career. The graduating senior from Broken Arrow tallied a pair of goals and had three assists in seven matches this spring, finishing with 28 in her career.
Wagner is a Second Team selection and had two goals and two assists. The junior from Broken Arrow had a match-winner in double-overtime against Newman and a goal in their tournament semifinal against Missouri Western.
Northeastern State was the top seed in the Southeast Division and finished the regular season with four consecutive wins.
First Team
F - Caroline Cole - Central Missouri
MF - Monika McGee - Central Oklahoma
F - Mackenzie DiMarco - Emporia State
D - Reilly Madden - Fort Hays State
F - Bailey Belcher - Missouri Southern
F - Lauren Street - Missouri Western
MF - Kylee Moore - Nebraska-Kearney
D - Kyra Butler - Newman
F - Paulina Chavez - Northeastern State
D - Letycia Bonifacio - Northwest Missouri State
D - Andrea Egerer - Rogers State
D - Carlee Thompson - Washburn
Second Team
F - Kassie Newsom - Central Missouri
F - Kelsie Eason - Central Oklahoma
D - Ashlyn Lakin - Emporia State
F - Macyn Decker - Fort Hays State
D - Rylie Johnson - Missouri Southern
MF - Lillian Davis - Missouri Western
D - Raegan Downham - Nebraska-Kearney
D - Jordan Ashworth - Newman
MF - Livy Wagner - Northeastern State
F - Kaylie Rock - Northwest Missouri State
F - Vanessa Gonzalez - Rogers State
MF - Tera Lynch - Washburn
