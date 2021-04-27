Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.