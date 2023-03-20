KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Northeastern State's Savannah Evans (Broke Arrow HS) earned MIAA Softball Athlete of the Week Honors for the second time this season.
Uniquely her second award is for her efforts in the circle this past week for the RiverHawks. The junior has been a dual threat for NSU and was named MIAA Softball Hitter of the Week earlier in the month.
Evans spun NSU's second no-hitter of the season Friday, March 17 at home against Northern State in a five-inning 11-0 win. She struck out five and faced just one over the minimum in the win. On Sunday, March 19, she turned around in relief to earn a save. Evans came in during the fourth with the bases loaded and needed three pitches to turn in an inning-ending double play.
At the plate, she batted .500, had three RBI, and her eighth homer on Sunday.
Evans is the first NSU softball student-athlete to earn both hitting and pitching weekly accolades from the MIAA.
