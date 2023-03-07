NSU's Evans named MIAA Softball Hitter of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Northeastern State's Savannah Evans collected her first weekly honor Tuesday, March 7 from the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association as its Softball Hitter of the Week.
Evans recorded four multi-hit games for the RiverHawks last weekend as Northeastern State went 3-1 at the Drury Invitational. The junior pitcher/first baseman batted .692 at the plate with four homers.
In the RiverHawks' 15-10 win over Augustana, Evans had a grand slam and totaled six RBI while also pitching a complete game win over the preseason pick to win the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Evans also slugged 1.692 at the plate and scored five runs against the Vikings. She also spun a complete game win and didn't give up an earned run in NSU's 7-1 victory over Evangel.
