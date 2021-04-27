KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Northeastern State University's Madi McCorkel and Callie Rucker are among 12 named to the MAA Spring Soccer All-Tournament Team Wednesday.
Rucker scored a goal for the RiverHawks in the first two minutes of the semifinal match against Missouri Western. The sophomore from Coweta had a pair of goals and assists in the shortened spring season with seven matches.
McCorkel (Bixby HS) played every minute this spring for NSU, transitioning to the center back position, and was the anchor of the team's backline.
Northeastern State was the top seed in the Southeast Division and finished the regular season with four consecutive wins.
Central Oklahoma
F - Kelsie Eason - Sr.
MF - Monika McGee - So.
MF - Taryn Kedzior - Jr.
D - Linsey Gordon - Fr.
Missouri Western
GK - Anna Mayer - Jr.
MF - Lillian Davis - Sr.
MF - Kaili Campbell - Jr.
F - Lauren Street - So.
Northeastern State
CB - Madi McCorkel - So.
F - Callie Rucker - So.
Emporia State
MF - Hannah Woolery - So.
MF - Aislinn Hughes - Jr.
