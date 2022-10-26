TULSA - Nina Lee carried the RiverHawks up two spots on the leaderboard, and they finished in sixth place in the Tulsa Cup Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Lee earned her third career top-five finish and turned in a one-under 71 in the second round. She climbed up 25 spots on the leaderboard and was tied for third overall, shooting a 151. The under-par round Tuesday is the second of her five-year career at Northeastern State University.
Northeastern State would finish ten back of the lead with a 627 (318-309), landing 14 birdies and 92 pars.
Yasmin Hang turned in a 155 (78-77) and was tied for 16th, and Aitana Hernandez shot a 159 (80-79), placing her tied for 29th overall.
Sam Maceli scored a 162 (80-82), and Hanna Lignell carded a 167 (82-85).
Henderson State claimed the team title, and Fort Hays State's Morgan Brasser took medalist with a 149 score.
The RiverHawks will be idle through the winter and return to action in February.
