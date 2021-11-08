Northeastern State's offensive struggles continued with a 64-6 loss Saturday to Fort Hays State on Senior Day.
The RiverHawks were limited to 13 first downs and had 146 yards of offense.
Saturday's game started with the NSU defense forcing the Tigers to go three-and-out on their first two drives. Fort Hays State would need 13 plays and 69 yards to close out the quarter with a score. Michael Powell would have a block on the extra point as the first quarter finished with just a 6-0 lead for the Tigers.
The second quarter was different as the Tigers found the three times and scored 23 points in the third.
Northeastern State would find the end zone on the final play, with Jacob Frazier finding Drew Elerick on an 11-yard pass as time expired.
Frazier was 17-for-29 under center with 146 yards. Dashawn Williams had six catches for 37 yards.
Triumphant Olatunji paced the NSU defense with 12 tackles and had an interception in the first quarter. Dawandrick Crockett broke up three passes in the secondary, with NSU having seven overall.
Fort Hays State had 619 yards of offense with 334 on the ground to improve to 5-5 (5-5 MIAA) with the win Saturday.
The RiverHawks (2-8, 2-8 MIAA) close out their season with a trip to Nebraska-Kearney on Nov. 13 for a noon kickoff.
