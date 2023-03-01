KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Northeastern State had four players in double-figures, but they couldn't dig themselves out of a 14-point deficit in the second half Wednesday, falling 70-60 to Missouri Southern in the MIAA Tournament Opening Round.
Christian Cook scored 14 points to lead the RiverHawks for the tenth time this season. Tylor Arnold, Dillon Bailey, and Rashad Perkins all had ten points. Bailey led the RiverHawks with eight rebounds.
Missouri Southern, who won the lone meeting in Tahlequah earlier in the season, led for over 36 minutes and improved to 17-12 overall. Vinson Sigmon Jr. led the Lions with 21 points. Sam Thomas had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
The RiverHawks narrowed the Missouri Southern gap in the second half getting within four with 3:29 left on the clock. NSU kept the game within two possessions until Missouri Southern tossed a dagger three-pointer with 50 seconds left which would be too much to overcome for the RiverHawks.
Northeastern State's season concludes with a 12-15 and its eighth appearance in the MIAA Tournament.
