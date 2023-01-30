TOPEKA, Kansas – Dillon Bailey paced Northeastern State with 26 points Saturday, Jan. 28, but a second-half rally fell short in a 66-56 loss at Washburn.

With three players available off the bench for the second consecutive game, the RiverHawks trailed from horn to horn but nearly dug themselves out of a 15-point deficit in the second half.

Trailing 44-29 with 16:06 remaining in regulation, the RiverHawks rattled off 11 unanswered points to make it a ball game for NSU. Northeastern State kept within two possessions of the Ichabods until the seven-minute mark, where WU expanded a two-point lead into ten using a 10-2 run to pull away. The RiverHawks made only one bucket in the final seven minutes of the game, a three-pointer from Tylor Arnold with 30 seconds left on the clock.

Rashad Perkins had 12 points, and Obi Agu added 11; Ryan Gendron grabbed seven rebounds to pace the RiverHawks. Northeastern State was outscored by 19 on second chances and points off turnovers as they dropped to 10-9 (7-8 MIAA).

Washburn snapped a three-game skid to NSU as they improved to 10-9 (7-6 MIAA).

The RiverHawks will be off until Saturday, Feb. 4, when they make the short trek to Claremore to play Rogers State.

Trending Video