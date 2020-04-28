Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.