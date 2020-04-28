TEMPE, Ariz. – Tatjana Stoll is Northeastern State's first three-time All-American as an NCAA Institution the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Stoll is one of 23 nationally to be recognized in singles by the association and the only player out of the MIAA to make the singles list.
Including her freshman season at Armstrong State*, Stoll is 79-26 all-time in singles, and 40-9 at NSU on the RiverHawks' main court. During the spring championship season, Stoll has been ranked every week and finished her career at number-3 nationally.
Since 1997, at the start of NSU's entry into NCAA Division II membership, the program has 13 student-athletes who reached ITA All-American status.
Current and former ITA All-Americans at Northeastern State include: Tatjana Stoll (2018-20), Mayra Jovic (2019), Patricia Husakova (2016) Kristina Savchenkov (2014), Neus Barbera (2003), Zorana Stefanovic (2002-03), Maite Vila (2001), Evelina Akkers (2001), Zdena Rebekova (2000), and Sanja Milas (1999).
*Armstrong State's program ended following the 2017 season
