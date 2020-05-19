TEMPE, Arizona – Tatjana Stoll of the Northeastern State women's tennis team has been named the ITA Central Region Most Improved Senior, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Tuesday.
Stoll is Northeastern State's first three-time ITA All-American as an NCAA Institution and will go down as one of the best to play tennis at NSU. She finished her career ranked No. 3 in the nation in singles, and she went 40-9 at NSU on their main court. In her four-year college career, Stoll won 147 matches.
In the fall of 2019, Stoll reached the ITA Cup Semifinals and led the RiverHawks to its fourth-ever Elite 8 finish in 2018. Stoll was named MIAA Women's Tennis Player of the Year and was the ITA Central Player to Watch following her sophomore season.
The Most Improved Senior honor goes to the senior who showed the most improvement over the course of her collegiate career. The regional winners are candidates for the national awards, with the national winners announced at 9 a.m. ET next Tuesday during a special virtual awards ceremony.
