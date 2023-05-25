TEMPE, Ariz. – Northeastern State closed its women’s tennis season ranked No. 36 nationally with the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) releasing its postseason computerized rankings Thursday.
The RiverHawks will go into the postseason ranked for the first time since 2019 and 21st as an NCAA program.
Emilia Cosatto completed her sophomore year ranked third nationally in singles going 23-9 overall. Her final ranking is the highest since 2020 when Tatjana Stoll completed the COVID-19-shortened season at the same ranking. Costatto will earn All-American status from the ITA for having a top-20 singles ranking. When the official announcement from the ITA is made, she will be the 25th All-American for the program.
A win over a top-20 ranked player in the MIAA Tournament Championship moved Alisha Moldakhmetova into the No. 75 singles spot to give NSU two ranked players for the first time in four years.
The pair finished the season ranked No. 24 in doubles, third-best among teams in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA).
