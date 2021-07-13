NSU's Wrather receives CoSIDA First-Team Academic All-America honors

TAHLEQUAH -- Northeastern State's Madison Wrather has been named to prestigious College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Football First-Team Academic All-America honors Tuesday.
Wrather one of 26 student-athletes nationally to land as a First-Team member and was one of four to have a perfect 4.00-grade point average majoring in Cellular & Microbiology and Business.
The native of Yukon, Okla., has been a mainstay of the O-Line for NSU and started the last 22 games. Wrather also played in NSU's exhibition this spring at Tarleton State and participated in the program's scrimmage/joint practices.
This year's CoSIDA Academic All-America honors are determined by overall career due to the number of NCAA Division II programs not being able to compete due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five MIAA student-athletes were named to either First-Team or Second Team, with student-athletes from four programs honored.
Wrather is the first football student-athlete to earn First-Team Academic All-America honors from CoSIDA and just the third overall across the entire department. Thirteen student-athletes since 2013 at Northeastern State have achieved one of the highest academic honors issued through the media.
Ross Dvorak is the last NSU football student-athlete to earn Academic All-American honors and was a Second-Team member of the offensive line in 2013 and 2014.
